Their Majesties launch Benjakitti Forest Park expansion phases

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over the opening ceremony of Benjakitti Forest Park phases 2 and 3 in Bangkok’s Klong Toei district on Wednesday.

Their Majesties were welcomed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Treasury Department director-general Prapas Kong-ied, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Finance Ministry officials.

After the King pressed a button to unveil the nameplate of the Benjakitti Forest Park, Their Majesties visited an exhibition portraying the park’s history and development projects, before planting a yellow star tree in front and returning to Dusit Palace.

Phases 2 and 3 are an expansion project of the park that aims to create an urban forest for Bangkok residents following the aspiration of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in raising public awareness in the conservation of forests, water and natural resources.

The park opened in 2004 on land formerly owned by the Tobacco Authority of Thailand to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit for her 72nd birthday.

The expansion phases were approved in 2006 with a budget of 652 billion baht. Additional land was granted by the Tobacco Authority of Thailand so the park could be expanded to 450 rai.

Benjakitti Forest Park has more than 7,000 trees and 350 varieties of plants. It also features four swamps that can contain 128,000 cubic metres of water to help alleviate Bangkok’s flood problems.

Facilities in the park include elevated walkways, wetlands, rare plants, cycle paths and an outdoor amphitheatre.

Benjakitti Park is connected to Lumphini Park by a 1.3km-long elevated pedestrian walkway and bicycle trail at the southwest corner.

