Their Majesties launch Benjakitti Forest Park expansion phases

Their Majesties were welcomed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Treasury Department director-general Prapas Kong-ied, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Finance Ministry officials.

After the King pressed a button to unveil the nameplate of the Benjakitti Forest Park, Their Majesties visited an exhibition portraying the park’s history and development projects, before planting a yellow star tree in front and returning to Dusit Palace.

Phases 2 and 3 are an expansion project of the park that aims to create an urban forest for Bangkok residents following the aspiration of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in raising public awareness in the conservation of forests, water and natural resources.

The park opened in 2004 on land formerly owned by the Tobacco Authority of Thailand to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit for her 72nd birthday.