Nok Air flight to Nan returns to Bangkok due to heavy rain

Nok Air Flight DD178 made a U-turn back to Don Mueang after it could not land in Nan due to heavy rain and wind gusts on Tuesday evening.

The airline announced on Wednesday that the flight carrying 122 passengers took off from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport at 5pm on Tuesday and was scheduled to land in Nan Nakhon Airport at 5.55pm.

However, as the Boeing 737-800 approached Laplae district in Uttaradit province, Nan Nakhon Airport’s flight control tower notified the captain that there was heavy rain and gusty winds at the airport, with rainfall on the runway measured at 2mm. The captain then decided to turn the plane around and head back to Don Mueang for the “safety of passengers”.

After the plane landed at Don Mueang, it was thoroughly checked and refuelled. It took off again at 9.40pm and landed at Nan Nakhon Airport at 10.28pm, Nok Air reported, adding that all 122 passengers reached their destination safely.

Last Saturday Nok Air Flight DD108 skidded off Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport runway as the plane landed in heavy rain. The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 164 passengers and six crew from Don Mueang. Luckily no one was injured in the incident.

Chiang Rai Airport announced the runway has been closed as a result until 10pm on September 5 to remove the stranded aircraft from the runway with assistance from a Thai Airways aircraft recovery team.

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Latest News

Nation Thailnad
