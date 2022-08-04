Thai shrimp farmers oppose imports from Ecuador and India

They expect Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to rescind the department’s order in order to help protect the local industry involving tens of thousands of shrimp farmers, according to the source, who runs his shrimp farm in the South.

Seafoodnews.com, a seafood industry news website, reported recently that Thailand’s Department of Fisheries has allowed the import of shrimp from 36 farms in Ecuador.

The decision came after Ecuador met the safety and biosafety protocols during the export process. In March 2021, Thailand had suspended the import of shrimp from Ecuador after viruses were found in shrimp samples coming from that country.

The source said Thai shrimp producers were startled by the decision to approve shrimp imports from Ecuador, and later from India.