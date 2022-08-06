Bangkok shutters 83 pubs after fire-safety inspections

Eighty-three of the 400 Bangkok venues inspected have been shuttered after inspectors found problems with fire exits and escape routes.

Chadchart, an engineer by profession, said escape routes should be obvious and clearly signposted to aid victims’ chance of survival in dangerous situations.

He ordered further inspections in a bid to weed out Bangkok entertainment venues that are operating illegally.

Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will ensure thorough inspections across the city.