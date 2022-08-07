Fri, August 12, 2022

Public sets August 24 deadline for Prayut to step down, survey shows

A recent survey shows that most people expect Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down on August 24 – the date he will be completing eight years in office.

The survey, conducted on August 2 to 4 by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), covered 1,312 respondents aged 18 and above from different backgrounds nationwide.

The three key questions and responses were:

Prayut’s term as prime minister

• 64.25% – Prayut should step down on August 24 when he completes eight years in office

• 32.93% – Wait for the Constitutional Court’s ruling

• 2.82% – don’t care.

The role the “3Ps” – Prayut, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong “Pok” Paochinda – will play in setting up a new government

• 55.18% – No role for the 3Ps.

• 27.36% – A greater role for Prawit

• 24.77% – A greater role for Prayut

• 19.44% – A greater role for Anupong

• 5.18% – Don’t care

Who among the 3Ps will be suitable for setting up a new government

• 80.03% – None

• 14.25% – Prayut

• 7.39% – Prawit

• 7.16% – Anupong

• 1.45% – Don’t care

Published : August 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

