Public sets August 24 deadline for Prayut to step down, survey shows

The survey, conducted on August 2 to 4 by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), covered 1,312 respondents aged 18 and above from different backgrounds nationwide.
The three key questions and responses were:
Prayut’s term as prime minister
• 64.25% – Prayut should step down on August 24 when he completes eight years in office
• 32.93% – Wait for the Constitutional Court’s ruling
• 2.82% – don’t care.
The role the “3Ps” – Prayut, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong “Pok” Paochinda – will play in setting up a new government
• 55.18% – No role for the 3Ps.
• 27.36% – A greater role for Prawit
• 24.77% – A greater role for Prayut
• 19.44% – A greater role for Anupong
• 5.18% – Don’t care
Who among the 3Ps will be suitable for setting up a new government
• 80.03% – None
• 14.25% – Prayut
• 7.39% – Prawit
• 7.16% – Anupong
• 1.45% – Don’t care
Published : August 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
