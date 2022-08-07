Don’t fall for get-rich-quick schemes on Facebook, Line: DES Ministry

In the ministry’s fake news weekly update on Sunday, spokesperson Noppawan Huajaiman said get-rich-quick schemes offered on the two social-media sites were among the top 10 fake news detected from July 29 to August 4.
The ministry’s anti-fake news centre monitored 11.78 million online posts and messages during the week and found 314 were spreading fake news on 151 topics, most of which were government policies.
The top 10 fake news items that captured public attention during that period are:
• Expired Moderna vaccines are being administered at the Grand Bang Sue railway station.
• People aged 19 and above can register for the 10,000 baht unemployment allowance from the government.
• People can get cancer in their hands if they touch food preservatives used on steamed mackerel.
• Krung Thai Bank is offering “street money” loans of 5,000 to 500,000 baht at a 2 per cent interest rate.
• The National Health Security Office has launched a new Line account called “check-sith” for people to check on their free medical rights.
• Facebook and Line are seeking investments, which are guaranteed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
• The Social Security Office is providing loans of up to 500,000 baht to people affected by the Covid pandemic.
• PTT Plc is inviting investors to buy its shares in a start-up fund for as little as 1,000 baht.
• The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning that 37 provinces will be hit by heavy rain.
• The Sinlaku typhoon will unleash heavy rains in Thailand from July 30 to August 1.
Published : August 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
