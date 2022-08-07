Don’t fall for get-rich-quick schemes on Facebook, Line: DES Ministry

The top 10 fake news items that captured public attention during that period are:

• Expired Moderna vaccines are being administered at the Grand Bang Sue railway station.

• People aged 19 and above can register for the 10,000 baht unemployment allowance from the government.

• People can get cancer in their hands if they touch food preservatives used on steamed mackerel.

• Krung Thai Bank is offering “street money” loans of 5,000 to 500,000 baht at a 2 per cent interest rate.

• The National Health Security Office has launched a new Line account called “check-sith” for people to check on their free medical rights.

• Facebook and Line are seeking investments, which are guaranteed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

• The Social Security Office is providing loans of up to 500,000 baht to people affected by the Covid pandemic.

• PTT Plc is inviting investors to buy its shares in a start-up fund for as little as 1,000 baht.

• The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning that 37 provinces will be hit by heavy rain.

• The Sinlaku typhoon will unleash heavy rains in Thailand from July 30 to August 1.