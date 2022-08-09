Energy Ministry told to consider power subsidies for low-income group

The FT or Float Time is based on “uncontrollable costs” of power generating, such as fuel prices, inflation, exchange rate and electricity purchasing from private power plants.

Thanakorn said the meeting resolved that the FT rate for August will not be increased, and when the new rate for September to December is enforced, the government will partially subsidise charges for vulnerable groups.

The spokesman said Prayut asked the Energy Ministry to work out details of the subsidy with other concerned agencies and send the proposal to the Cabinet for deliberation.