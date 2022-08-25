One-of-a-kind Samut Prakan tower offers sweeping views of the Chao Phraya

Local officials tout the tower as the only place that offers “the most beautiful panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River mouth”.

Intended to be a new tourist attraction, the observation tower was officially opened on Monday in a ceremony presided over by Samut Prakan Governor Wanchai Kongkasem. Also taking part in the ceremony were provincial administrative organisation chief Nantida Kaewbuasai and Chonsawat Asavahame, chairman of the province’s chamber of commerce.

The 180-metre-tall tower – roughly equivalent to a 54-storey building – also serves as a “learning park” and is open to the public free of charge until October 31. After that, admission fees are 60 baht for an adult and 40 baht for each child.