One-of-a-kind Samut Prakan tower offers sweeping views of the Chao Phraya
The Samut Prakan Learning Park and City Observation Tower has finally been opened as the province’s new landmark after almost a decade of construction.
Local officials tout the tower as the only place that offers “the most beautiful panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River mouth”.
Intended to be a new tourist attraction, the observation tower was officially opened on Monday in a ceremony presided over by Samut Prakan Governor Wanchai Kongkasem. Also taking part in the ceremony were provincial administrative organisation chief Nantida Kaewbuasai and Chonsawat Asavahame, chairman of the province’s chamber of commerce.
The 180-metre-tall tower – roughly equivalent to a 54-storey building – also serves as a “learning park” and is open to the public free of charge until October 31. After that, admission fees are 60 baht for an adult and 40 baht for each child.
The tower is located about 550 metres from the Pak Nam Skytrain station. A “skywalk” linking the station and the tower is under construction and expected to be completed in May next year.
Built on a land plot that formerly housed the provincial prison, the tower has a total area of 13,585 square metres.
Its construction began in September 2012 with a budget of 593 million baht.
The tower features a children’s discovery museum, an interactive exhibition of Samut Prakan’s history, a library, and a viewpoint area.