Isolated heavy rains set to whip Thailand
If you live in the North, the Central region, the East or the South’s west coast, beware of isolated heavy showers, the Thailand Meteorological Department announced on Wednesday.
The department said the rain is the result of a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing over Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf.
It warned the rains may cause flash floods and overflows especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands.
Here’s the weather forecast for August 17:
Bangkok and surrounding areas:
Scattered thundershowers. Temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
North:
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Sukhothai. Temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.
Northeast:
Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.
Central:
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi. Temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
East:
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius. Waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast):
Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperature lows of 24-25 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast):
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong and Phang-nga. Temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. Waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.