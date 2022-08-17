Isolated heavy rains set to whip Thailand

The department said the rain is the result of a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing over Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf.

It warned the rains may cause flash floods and overflows especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands.

Here’s the weather forecast for August 17:

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Scattered thundershowers. Temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

North:

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Sukhothai. Temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast:

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.