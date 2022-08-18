'Beautiful' Rajini pier landmark set to open next month

Atirat said the new pier structure was designed taking into account "Thainess" and will be the most beautiful one on the Chao Phraya and a new landmark in Bangkok.

He said the renovation involved three main construction features:

- A two-storey building with 1,277 square metres of usage area. It will have a roof that can be used for public activities and double up as a viewpoint on the river. The interior decorations will reflect Thainess.

- A convenient walkway is being built to link the pier to Sanam Chai MRT station. The gate to the pier will also reflect Thainess.

- A 9x24-metre floating buoy has been built for shuttle boats to dock, with an adjustable stairway for people to walk up from the boats.

Atirat said once the renovation is complete, the number of commuters using the pier will rise from 782 a day now to 1,900.

Four other piers are under renovation and will be ready for service this year:

- Tha Tien pier. The renovation is 68 per cent complete and will be finished on September 30.

- Tha Bang Pho pier. Around 78 per cent of construction has been done and will be completed on September 20.

- Tha Phraram 7 pier. About 40 per cent of the renovation has been carried out and the pier will be ready on October 31.

- Tha Phayup pier. The renovation is 60 per cent complete and will be finished on September 30.

Renovation of Tha Kiak Kai would be completed next year, the Marine Department added.