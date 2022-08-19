Flood warning for most of Thailand over next 3 days
Heavy continuous rain from Saturday to Monday is expected to bring flash floods to several provinces across Thailand.
The Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday that isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible across the country over the next three days. Bangkok and its vicinity will also be affected.
“People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and runoffs, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands,” the department said.
Moderate winds will create 2-metre high waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, which will become higher in thundershowers.
“Ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers,” the department said.
The rain is expected to hit several provinces in the North, Northeast, East, South and the Central region including Greater Bangkok.