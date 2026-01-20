Manhunt stepped up for suspect in Hua Hin hotel staff robbery-murder

He said it was a serious social threat, and legal action must be taken.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, said on Tuesday (20 January) that Kitrat had been briefed on the case by Provincial Police Region 7 and had expressed concern about the situation, stating that this was a serious violent crime affecting people’s sense of security for life and property.

Kitrat added that it took place in a major tourist area, which could affect the country’s tourism image.

To ensure the pursuit and apprehension of the suspect is effective, Kitrat issued an urgent order to Pol Lt Gen Phisit Tanprasert, Commander of Provincial Police Region 7, and Pol Maj Gen Athon Chinthong, Commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, to expedite the arrest of the suspect.