Manhunt stepped up for suspect in Hua Hin hotel staff robbery-murder

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, had issued an urgent order to Provincial Police Region 7 and the Crime Suppression Division under the Central Investigation Bureau to hunt down the suspect wanted for the robbery-murder of a hotel employee in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan.
The incident occurred in the early hours of 19 January.
He said it was a serious social threat, and legal action must be taken.
Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, said on Tuesday (20 January) that Kitrat had been briefed on the case by Provincial Police Region 7 and had expressed concern about the situation, stating that this was a serious violent crime affecting people’s sense of security for life and property.
Kitrat added that it took place in a major tourist area, which could affect the country’s tourism image.
To ensure the pursuit and apprehension of the suspect is effective, Kitrat issued an urgent order to Pol Lt Gen Phisit Tanprasert, Commander of Provincial Police Region 7, and Pol Maj Gen Athon Chinthong, Commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, to expedite the arrest of the suspect.
Kitrat instructed investigators to gather forensic evidence, CCTV footage and other surrounding evidence as fully and completely as possible to ensure a solid case file.
The National Police Chief also ordered Police to tighten patrols in risk areas, especially venues and hotels operating at night, to deter repeat incidents and reassure tourists and Hua Hin residents.
Police Chief had stressed that the Royal Thai Police would not allow this suspect to remain at large under any circumstances, and warned anyone considering providing shelter or assistance to help the suspect evade arrest that they would also face criminal liability.
If members of the public have any information or clues about the suspect, they can report it via the 191 or 1599 hotlines, available 24 hours a day.