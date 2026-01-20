ASEAN Para Games 2025: watch Korat opening live at 7pm tonight

LIVE ASEAN Para Games 2025: watch the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Para Games 2025 in Korat live online for free from 7pm. The line-up features superstar performers “Milli – Sunaree – Aphaphorn”, while Saysunee Jana will light the cauldron.
Korat will roar tonight. Today (January 20, 2026), the opening ceremony of the “ASEAN Para Games 2025” will be broadcast live from the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima. Watch free online from 7pm.
The organisers are bringing a full superstar line-up: Milli, Sunaree Ratchasima, Aphaphorn Nakhonsawan, Keng Tachaya and Gam The Star. Meanwhile, “Waew” Saysunee Jana —Thailand’s “queen of wheelchair fencing” and a five-time Paralympic gold medallist—will light the cauldron in a spectacular moment to officially open the competition.
Krungthep Turakij has been tracking the latest developments around ASEAN Para Games 2025. Get ready: today (January 20, 2026), Thailand will showcase its hosting credentials in grand style at the opening ceremony of the 13th ASEAN Para Games at the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima. The highlights include a gathering of top national artists and a spectacular production that blends Isan culture with an international presentation. Thai sports fans should not miss the live broadcast on major TV channels and online platforms from 7pm onwards.
Dr Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), confirmed that preparations are “100% ready”. He said lessons from the 33rd SEA Games were used to refine the ceremony to the highest standard, aiming to impress para-athletes from 11 ASEAN nations. For the ceremony, His Majesty the King has graciously appointed General His Highness Prince Chalermsuk Yugala to represent His Majesty to preside over the event.
A key highlight is three major performance sets presenting Thai soft power through Isan arts and culture blended with contemporary music:
Beyond the performances, top artists including Milli, Sunaree Ratchasima, Aphaphorn Nakhonsawan, Keng Tachaya and Gam The Star will add colour and energy to the stadium.
For the formal proceedings, Prawat Wahoram, the wheelchair racing star described as a seven-time Paralympic gold medallist, will carry the Thai flag and lead Team Thailand into the stadium with pride.
Another unmissable moment is the cauldron-lighting highlight. Saysunee Jana, Thailand’s wheelchair fencing star and a five-time Paralympic gold medallist, will light the flame to officially open the Games. She will receive the torch after a relay involving rising para-athletes Chaiwat Rattana, Phanom Laksanaprim, and Orawan Kraising.
For fans who want to be part of the moment, coverage details are as follows:
Opening ceremony schedule (ASEAN Para Games 2025):
Attendees are advised to use the free shuttle service from the main parking point at Save One Market, and to arrive between 4.00–5.00pm to avoid heavy traffic. Please also bring your national ID card with the QR code ready for entry scanning.
Source/Photos: SAT Public Relations Division; ASEAN Para Games 2025.