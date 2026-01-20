ASEAN Para Games 2025: watch Korat opening live at 7pm tonight

LIVE ASEAN Para Games 2025: watch the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Para Games 2025 in Korat live online for free from 7pm. The line-up features superstar performers “Milli – Sunaree – Aphaphorn”, while Saysunee Jana will light the cauldron.

Korat will roar tonight. Today (January 20, 2026), the opening ceremony of the “ASEAN Para Games 2025” will be broadcast live from the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima. Watch free online from 7pm.

The organisers are bringing a full superstar line-up: Milli, Sunaree Ratchasima, Aphaphorn Nakhonsawan, Keng Tachaya and Gam The Star. Meanwhile, “Waew” Saysunee Jana —Thailand’s “queen of wheelchair fencing” and a five-time Paralympic gold medallist—will light the cauldron in a spectacular moment to officially open the competition.

Krungthep Turakij has been tracking the latest developments around ASEAN Para Games 2025. Get ready: today (January 20, 2026), Thailand will showcase its hosting credentials in grand style at the opening ceremony of the 13th ASEAN Para Games at the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima. The highlights include a gathering of top national artists and a spectacular production that blends Isan culture with an international presentation. Thai sports fans should not miss the live broadcast on major TV channels and online platforms from 7pm onwards.