Countdown begins: All set for Green ASEAN Para Games Thailand  2025

Scheduled from 20 to 26 January 2026 in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, APG13 marks the second time Thailand will host the Games. The first was the fourth edition in 2008, also in Korat, where 14 sports were contested then with Thailand emerging as overall champions with 257 gold medals.

This 13th edition will be the largest yet, featuring 20 sports - archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, boccia, chess, para-cycling, Football 5-A-Side, CP Football, goalball, judo, para powerlifting, shooting, para-swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball, tenpin bowling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, e-Sports and wheelchair fencing. Two other sports will also be featured as demonstration sports in Korat.

The "Kick Off" event, held jointly with the launch of the 33rd SEA Games 2025, was officiated by Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surawong Thienthong, signalling the beginning of preparations for the region's premier Para sporting event, now just over 400 days away.

ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) President, Major General Osoth Bhavilai, praised Thailand's leadership and vision in preparing for APG13. "APSF remains committed to ensuring a successful Games, continuing the journey that began with the inaugural edition in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia in 2001. APSF will collaborate closely with the Thai government, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and NPC Thailand to ensure that Thailand delivers great Games and set new benchmarks for future Games," said Bhavilai.