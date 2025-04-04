Miss Tourism Myanmar 2018 among victims of Mandalay earthquake

The beauty queen, who represented Myanmar at the Miss Tourism World 2018 competition, was among the victims of the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Mandalay on Friday, March 28.
Tremors were felt across neighbouring countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of China.
According to a statement by the Miss Tourism Myanmar organisation, posted on Facebook on Wednesday, she was trapped in the collapse of the Sky Villa condominium during the quake and was found dead by rescue teams on April 2, 2025.
As reported by The New York Times, Sky Villa—completed in 2017—was one of the worst-hit buildings, despite being promoted for its “earthquake-resistant foundation.” The complex was home to Mandalay’s largest rooftop bar and a state-of-the-art gym prior to its collapse.
As of Thursday, the earthquake death toll had risen to 3,085, according to Reuters. A military junta spokesman stated that 341 people remain missing and 4,715 have been injured.