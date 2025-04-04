Rama II accident: One injured as crane topples onto pickup truck 

A 36-year-old man was injured when a six-wheeled crane fell onto his pickup truck on Rama II Road in Muang district, Samut Sakhon province, at around 2:28 AM on Thursday (April 4).

Police officials quickly responded to the scene, located near a railway crossing bridge in front of the Central Mahachai shopping mall, and closed off traffic in the parallel lanes.

Witnesses said the large crane, which was parked on an under-construction elevated expressway, slipped and fell onto the passing pickup truck below, injuring the driver. He was rushed to Ekachai Hospital.

Traffic in the affected area has since been restored to normal as of the time of this report.