Bangkok declares end of disaster situation, except for collapsed building area 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center issued an official announcement on Thursday, stating that the disaster situation in the metropolitan area caused by an earthquake has now ended.
All areas in the city are no longer disaster zones, except for the area around the construction site of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Chatuchak District, the statement said.
The under-construction 30-story building collapsed on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake in Myanmar, trapping several workers inside.
Search and rescue operations continue
The center stated that although the overall disaster situation in Bangkok has returned to normal, search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the collapsed building. Officials from various agencies, including rescue workers, structural engineers, and medical teams, are continuing rescue efforts using modern equipment and technology to minimize risks to the personnel involved.
The center explained that the operation area has been divided into zones, with task forces mobilized to search for those who may still be trapped inside. Drones are being used to survey from above, and special equipment is being employed to detect life signs. Additionally, a team of experts specializing in rescue operations in collapsed areas has been deployed to assist in the mission.
Public urged to avoid dangerous areas
The BMA urged the public to refrain from approaching the construction site to ensure safety and avoid hindering the work of the rescue teams. The public is also advised to closely follow updates from the relevant authorities and adhere to official guidance.
Individuals affected or with relevant information can contact the appropriate agencies for assistance, the BMA added.