Bangkok declares end of disaster situation, except for collapsed building area 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center issued an official announcement on Thursday, stating that the disaster situation in the metropolitan area caused by an earthquake has now ended.

All areas in the city are no longer disaster zones, except for the area around the construction site of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Chatuchak District, the statement said.

The under-construction 30-story building collapsed on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake in Myanmar, trapping several workers inside.