Yoon Suk Yeol removed from office

In a unanimous verdict, all eight justices voted in favor of Yoon’s ouster from the presidential office, which is final and unchallengeable. Yoon has become the second sitting president removed by the Constitutional Court.

This decision marked the longest impeachment deliberation in the country’s history, underscoring its complexity and the severity of the charges.

Yoon was accused of violating the Constitution by declaring martial law without legitimate cause. He argued the declaration was not meant to impose full military rule but to warn against what he viewed as the Democratic Party of Korea's abuse of its legislative majority — a move he claimed “put the nation at risk.”