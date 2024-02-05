13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025: Most Sports Ever!

Scheduled in Nakhon Ratchasima in January 2026, the Korat Games may see the biggest number of sports and disciplines to be offered to participating contingents and athletes.

The organisers are prepared to host up to 19 sports, making it the biggest ever ASEAN Para Games in terms of sports, events and number of participating athletes. It surpassed the previous highest of 16 sports contested at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Korat, located some 300 kilometres away from the capital city of Bangkok, will host the week-long 2025 Games, scheduled from 20-26 January 2026, which will see the participation of athletes and officials from all 11 Southeast Asian nations.

The list of 19 sports was disclosed at a recent preliminary meeting conducted virtually between the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and stakeholders of the Korat 2025 Games, including the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Thailand.