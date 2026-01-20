Supreme Court jails ‘Jeng Dokjig’ 5 years, 4 months over 2010 unrest

Indictment alleges incitement, disorder and weapons

According to the indictment, the defendants were accused of inciting people to join sustained protests, organising rallies at Phan Fa Lilat Bridge and the Ratchaprasong intersection, and taking part in marches to surround various locations.

It also alleged the use of weapons and dangerous ordnance, attacks on private residences, and the stockpiling of personnel and military-grade weapons, along with training in the use of weapons for terrorist acts.

All defendants denied the allegations. The trial court initially acquitted all defendants, prompting an appeal by prosecutors.

Appeals, health claim and court’s decision to proceed

The Court of Appeal amended the trial court’s ruling on January 9, 2023, sentencing Yoswaris and Suksek, while acquitting the other defendants.

The Criminal Court first set the Supreme Court ruling to be read on December 16, 2025, but it was postponed after Yoswaris’s lawyer submitted medical documents saying he was being treated for a blocked cerebral blood vessel.

On Tuesday, the court rejected a further postponement request and ordered the defendant to appear, warning that failure to do so could lead to an arrest warrant and a fine for his guarantor. Yoswaris was brought to court from hospital in a wheelchair.

Supreme Court: multiple offences, appeals dismissed

In its reasoning, the Supreme Court said the offence of coercion involving five or more persons, as alleged in the case, involved intent to assault military personnel and to cause fear of danger to life and property, which differed from offences relating to damage to property.

The court found the acts constituted multiple separate offences.

The court dismissed the appeals by Yoswaris and Suksek and upheld the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

Detention warrants were then issued, with officials ordered to transfer both defendants to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

