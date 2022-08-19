Driver wins her battle after car wrecked at Nissan service centre

Siri proposed two solutions to the centre: either replace her car with a new model or keep the wreckage and return the down payment and instalments to her.

However, the centre decided instead to repair her car, so she demanded compensation of 500,000 baht. The centre refused and offered to pay the repair costs of 200,000 baht plus 30,000 baht compensation.

Unhappy with that offer, Siri decided to make her complaint public via a popular Facebook consumer-rights page on Monday.

Stung into action, Nissan executives and sales representative got in touch with Siri on Thursday and offered a full apology.