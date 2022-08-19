Driver wins her battle after car wrecked at Nissan service centre
Nissan has agreed to compensate a customer with a new car after an employee at its service centre crashed her vehicle in an accident.
Siri Nammungkun, 31, dropped off her Nissan Almera at a Nissan service centre in Nakhon Ratchasima on July 29. The next day, she got a call from the service centre to say her car had been wrecked.
Siri proposed two solutions to the centre: either replace her car with a new model or keep the wreckage and return the down payment and instalments to her.
However, the centre decided instead to repair her car, so she demanded compensation of 500,000 baht. The centre refused and offered to pay the repair costs of 200,000 baht plus 30,000 baht compensation.
Unhappy with that offer, Siri decided to make her complaint public via a popular Facebook consumer-rights page on Monday.
Stung into action, Nissan executives and sales representative got in touch with Siri on Thursday and offered a full apology.
They also promised her a new Nissan Almera 1.0 V Turbo on which she could continue paying instalments, and a five-year service package with a two-year extended warranty.
Siri accepted the offer and thanked Nissan for solving the issue. She also thanked the press for helping publicise her complaint.