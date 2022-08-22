Egat offers to clean aircons again to help reduce people’s power bills

Under the campaign, Egat will pay half of the 600-baht bill for cleaning one wall-type air-conditioner per household.

People can register for the subsidy at HomePro, Power Buy, the Mall, the Emporium, Siam Paragon and Blue Port stores before September 30.

According to the campaign:

• Only wall-type air-conditioners with a capacity of no more than 24,000 BTU will be cleaned

• Egat employees and those who have used their rights in the previous campaign are ineligible

Applicants are required to present:

• National ID card

• An electricity bill for any month in 2022.

Registrants can make an appointment for the cleaning service at the site of registration and are required to pay 300 baht up front.

Call (062) 273 9396 or (062) 273 9335 for more information.