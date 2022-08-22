Tour bus operators get THB5m subsidy to stimulate domestic travel

The TAT measure will also cut costs for tour bus operators by subsidising employment of guides and drivers. The subsidies will apply for buses operating tours that last for at least two days.

Chamnan said the measure would allow operators to extend their bus tour services. He indicated the budget of 5 million baht could be raised if the project was successful.

“The tourism private sector believes this is one of the projects that will stimulate domestic travel in the third quarter of this year,” he said.

A total of 500 tour buses will be eligible for the 10,000-baht subsidy, according to Association of Domestic Travel (ADT) president Chaiyapruk Thongkam. He expects the subsidies to roll out from mid-September until October 31, followed by a second phase if the measure is successful.