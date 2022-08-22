Tour bus operators get THB5m subsidy to stimulate domestic travel
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has allocated a budget of 5 million baht to subsidise tour bus operators, according to the private sector.
Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said each operator will get a subsidy of 10,000 baht per bus from the TAT. The measure is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism and softening Covid-19 impacts, he said.
The TAT measure will also cut costs for tour bus operators by subsidising employment of guides and drivers. The subsidies will apply for buses operating tours that last for at least two days.
Chamnan said the measure would allow operators to extend their bus tour services. He indicated the budget of 5 million baht could be raised if the project was successful.
“The tourism private sector believes this is one of the projects that will stimulate domestic travel in the third quarter of this year,” he said.
A total of 500 tour buses will be eligible for the 10,000-baht subsidy, according to Association of Domestic Travel (ADT) president Chaiyapruk Thongkam. He expects the subsidies to roll out from mid-September until October 31, followed by a second phase if the measure is successful.
He also revealed that the second phase of the "Tour Teaw Thai" tourism subsidy scheme was seeing 1,000 bookings per day, a big increase on the first phase. As of Sunday, a total of 114,455 subsidised packages were still available for travel from July 18 to October 31. “Tour Teaw Thai” offers subsidies of 40 per cent on packages worth up to 5,000 baht. The top five destinations in the scheme are Chantaburi, Betong in Yala, Phuket, Krabi and Surat Thani resorts.