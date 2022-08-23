background-defaultbackground-default
Diwali to shine bright in Bangkok’s ‘little India’ this year

BY LINE : THE NATION
TUE, August 23, 2022
1.7 k

India’s famous festival of lights, Diwali, will be celebrated in Bangkok’s Pahurat area from October 21 to 23 this year.

The Diwali Festival 2022 is being jointly organised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and related agencies, like the Indian Association of Thailand and Destination Siam.

Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the festival aims to shed light on Indian culture as well as attract more Indian tourists to Thailand.

He pointed out that Thailand has never marked any Indian festivals, adding that only Chinese New Year, Christmas and Songkran are celebrated in the capital.

Sanon Wangsrangboon

“This is a good opportunity to organise a major Indian festival in Bangkok for a change,” he said, adding that the fest also aims to promote Pahurat or “little India” among tourists.

Sanon said that Diwali celebrations will also mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Thailand.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists. The festival usually lasts five days and falls between mid-October and mid-November based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

The festival is particularly associated with the Hindu goddess of prosperity Lakshmi and marks the beginning of the fiscal year in India.

TAGS
IndiafestivalsThailandBangkokBMANews Update
