Diwali to shine bright in Bangkok’s ‘little India’ this year

Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the festival aims to shed light on Indian culture as well as attract more Indian tourists to Thailand.

He pointed out that Thailand has never marked any Indian festivals, adding that only Chinese New Year, Christmas and Songkran are celebrated in the capital.

“This is a good opportunity to organise a major Indian festival in Bangkok for a change,” he said, adding that the fest also aims to promote Pahurat or “little India” among tourists.

Sanon said that Diwali celebrations will also mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Thailand.