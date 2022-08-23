Wild Boar Duangphet wins football scholarship in England
Duangphet "Dom" Promthep, one of the 12 Wild Boar footballers who was trapped in Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave in 2018, has won a football scholarship in England.
Duangphet posted on Instagram that his dreams had come true after being accepted by the prestigious Brooke House College Football Academy 150 kilometres north of London. Launched in 2008, Brooke House nurtures talented footballers aged 12-19 for professional careers at clubs in England and across the world.
Duangphet thanked the Sports Education Foundation, Zico Foundation and Brooke House for granting him the scholarship.
He also thanked Vachiralai Bee School in Chiang Mai, where he has been studying since the 2018 cave drama, as well as Thai football manager and ex-player Kiatisuk "Zico" Senamuang, for their support.
"I promise to work hard and do my best,” he said.
In June 2018, the world was transfixed for 17 days as an elaborate international rescue mission unfolded after the 12 Wild Boars and their coach were trapped by rising water in the Chiang Rai cave system.
The 200-metre-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the complex, was the command centre for a rescue operation led by Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn and Thai Navy Seals. Duangphet was part of the second group of boys carried out of the cave on July 9.
The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, depicted in a series of films and documentaries about their ordeal.
The cave complex had been off-limits to the public until October 15 last year.