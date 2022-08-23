Wild Boar Duangphet wins football scholarship in England

In June 2018, the world was transfixed for 17 days as an elaborate international rescue mission unfolded after the 12 Wild Boars and their coach were trapped by rising water in the Chiang Rai cave system.

The 200-metre-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the complex, was the command centre for a rescue operation led by Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn and Thai Navy Seals. Duangphet was part of the second group of boys carried out of the cave on July 9.

The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, depicted in a series of films and documentaries about their ordeal.

The cave complex had been off-limits to the public until October 15 last year.