Eagle-eyed netizen spots damaged concrete slab on Rama II U-turn bridge
A rather nervous netizen spotted yet another damaged concrete slab on a U-turn bridge on Rama II Road even after it was supposed to have been closed and repaired.
Facebook user “Dukdik Poy” posted on Tuesday that she found cracked pieces almost coming loose from the concrete slab of the U-turn bridge near Wat Phrom Rangsi in Bangkok.
“I felt a little bit nervous when I was stuck in traffic as I had to wait just below the damaged Rama II U-turn bridge,” she wrote.
Loose concrete slabs on Rama II Road have recently led to a series of incidents involing injuries and deaths.
On July 18, a driver and passenger narrowly escaped death when an iron pillar plunged 20 metres down and onto their pickup truck.
On July 31, a falling beam killed two people and injured another two.
On August 3, a Facebooker user found four loose, partly damaged slabs on the Rama II highway, with the Mahachai highway police subsequently having to block the road to inspect the site and get repairs done.