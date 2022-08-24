Eagle-eyed netizen spots damaged concrete slab on Rama II U-turn bridge

“I felt a little bit nervous when I was stuck in traffic as I had to wait just below the damaged Rama II U-turn bridge,” she wrote.

Loose concrete slabs on Rama II Road have recently led to a series of incidents involing injuries and deaths.

On July 18, a driver and passenger narrowly escaped death when an iron pillar plunged 20 metres down and onto their pickup truck.

On July 31, a falling beam killed two people and injured another two.