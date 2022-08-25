Bangkok, 5 provinces get flood warning as rivers expected to overflow

The upstream areas of Pa Sak river have experienced heavy rains since Sunday, resulting in a continuous rise of water levels, the DDPM reported.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) estimates Pa Sak Jolasid Dam will receive a hefty 133 million cubic metres of water between August 24 and 30, with the amount of water in the dam reaching a massive 355 million cubic metres, well above its optimal level, the DDPM said.

Therefore, the RID is set to increase water drainage from the dam – from 34.56 million cubic metres to 43.2 million cubic metres per day from August 27, which will drastically increase the water levels in both the Pa Sak and Chao Phraya rivers that flow through the six provinces.

The DDPM is therefore advising people who resides near the riverbanks to monitor the water level closely and follow the latest updates.

The department also said it is coordinating with related agencies to check the strength of flood levees and river dams in affected areas, and prepare for evacuation in case of any flash floods.

If you require assistance or would like to report a disaster, contact hotline 1784, Line @1784DDPM, or use the Thai Disaster Alert mobile application.