Kratom law sets hefty fines for abuse of decriminalised plant

The law covers not only kratom leaves but also beverages obtained from boiling leaves and extracts of the plant, said government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a tropical evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. Its leaves have opioid properties and are used as a mild stimulant and painkiller.

The Kratom Plant Act of 2022 decriminalises kratom leaves and removes them from the list of narcotics.

The law allows the possession, consumption and use of kratom leaves. However, it places restrictions on the sale, marketing and advertising of leaves and on blending them with other psychotropic substances. Official permission is required to import or export the leaves.