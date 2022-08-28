Bangkok-Korat high-speed railway on course for completion in 4 years
Construction of the high-speed railway between Bangkok and Nong Khai is on schedule, said a government progress report on Sunday.
Thailand’s first high-speed railway will link up with the China-Laos high-speed railway in a network that will eventually connect Kunming in China to Singapore.
First-phase construction of the project – a 250-kilometre high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima – is on schedule for completion in 2026, government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Sunday.
The first phase consists of six stations – Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station, Don Mueang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Traisuree said that of 14 civil construction contracts under the first phase, one contract had been completed, nine are under construction, one is being prepared and three have yet to be signed.
She said the second phase – a 357-kilometre high-speed railway from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai – is currently undergoing environmental impact assessment.
She added that the Department of Highways is cooperating with Laos on the construction of a bridge over the Mekong River for the high-speed railway.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul would lead a team to Laos for talks on the bridge construction in October, she added.