Bangkok-Korat high-speed railway on course for completion in 4 years

First-phase construction of the project – a 250-kilometre high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima – is on schedule for completion in 2026, government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Sunday.

The first phase consists of six stations – Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station, Don Mueang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Traisuree said that of 14 civil construction contracts under the first phase, one contract had been completed, nine are under construction, one is being prepared and three have yet to be signed.