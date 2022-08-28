Sunday morning adventures as car flies out of Nonthaburi carpark

Pongphan Srisom, a security guard at the mall, said he heard the sound of a car hitting a concrete wall in the carpark building. So, he drove in on his motorbike to check what was happening. While driving through the carpark, he noticed a couple of dents on a wall. But when he headed the other way to look for the car that may have hit the wall, he heard another crash and turned to find a big hole in the wall and a car upended on the street.

Police said security camera footage showed the car being driven down from an upper floor to the 1C floor, which is three stories above the ground, and crashing against the wall. When the first crash did not break the wall, the car was seen speeding towards the wall and crashing through it to land on the road.

Police have yet to question the driver about his motive.