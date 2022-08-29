Thailand records 1,273 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths on Monday
The Public Health Ministry reported on Monday (August 29) that over the past 24 hours, 1,273 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals.
The death toll has risen by 26, while 2,198 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.
The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,424,250 with 10,550 deaths.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,647,685 – 4,598,834 of whom have recovered, 16,603 are still in hospitals and 32,248 have died.
Separately, another 1,662 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,384 their second shot and 13,886 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 142,686,121.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 606.04 million on Monday, 581.54 million of whom have recovered, 18 million are active cases (43,401 in severe condition) and 6.48 million have died.
Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 96.01 million, followed by India with 44.41 million, France with 34.47 million, Brazil with 34.38 million and Germany with 32.04 million.