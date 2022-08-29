Senior NACC official fired over ‘unusual riches’

The dismissal came after an NACC investigation showed Prayad’s assets had increased by 658 million baht. Commissioners voted 4:4 to send Prayad’s case to the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) for legal action in the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

The NACC also asked the OAG to seek a court order for the seizure of the Bt658 million assets.

Prayad appealed against the NACC’s finding but the committee re-affirmed its decision.

Earlier, the NACC found Prayad had falsified his wife’s asset declaration when he took office on January 4, 2017.

The NACC asked the OAG to charge Prayad in the corruption court for concealing assets belonging to his wife worth 227.393 million baht.