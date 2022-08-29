True warns customers of fake IVR calls about number deactivation
True Corporation (True) on Monday warned people to beware of fake interactive voice response (IVR) phone calls on Monday.
The announcement came after criminals made IVR phone calls to deceive people, saying that their phone numbers were about to be deactivated.
True said that the company would not be contacting customers individually on the issue via IVR system.
True said that the IVR system would be used only to notify customers on their outstanding balance and payment due date for their mobile service.
According to a Bank of Thailand (BOT) report in May, call-centre gangs made some 6.4 million phone calls in 2021, up 270 per cent compared to 2020.
Meanwhile, a Suan Dusit Poll survey in February found that 21 per cent of 1,221 respondents had faced call-centre scams, while 32.9 per cent of them said their acquitances had faced these scams.