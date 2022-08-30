Thailand brings its carbon neutral, net zero dreams forward by several years

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa announced this new plan at the ESG Declaration event held in Bangkok on Monday by the Bank of Thailand and the Thai Bankers’ Association.

The event was titled “ESG: Powering a Climate Resilient Economy and Path to Net Zero”.

“In November last year, we announced these goals at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland,” Varawut said. “Before COP26 kicked off, several ambassadors from the European Union met me to discuss the possibility of moving up Thailand’s deadline for becoming carbon neutral and net-zero.

“These countries proposed that if Thailand moves up the timeline, they would provide financial support as well as technology and knowledge necessary to achieve the new targets.”

Varawut said the government has adjusted its plans in line with the adjusted timeline. The first step will be to shift the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 30 per cent to 40 per cent within 2030.

“This 10 per cent increase will require cooperation from all parties, as well as financial and technological aid from international communities,” he pointed out. “I am glad that the Bank of Thailand and the Thai Bankers' Association will take part in this effort by reducing energy usage in business operations and transport, the two sectors that are responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.