Highways Department seeks THB6.7 billion more funds for Korat motorway

The source said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob is expected to ask the Cabinet during the weekly meeting on Tuesday to approve the request for the additional budget.

The project was approved by the Cabinet on July 14, 2015 to construct a 196-kilometre-long motorway linking Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya to Saraburi province and to Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The project was approved with an initial budget of 84.6 billion baht and the project was divided into 40 parts. Construction started in 2016 and so far, 24 parts have been completed.