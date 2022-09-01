Highways Department seeks THB6.7 billion more funds for Korat motorway
The Highways Department will next week ask the Cabinet to approve an additional budget of 6.7 billion baht for the construction of the remaining parts of the Bang Pa-in-Saraburi-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway.
A source from the department said it has informed the Transport Ministry and the Budget Bureau that 16 remaining parts of the motorway project needed change in construction designs, hence an additional budget of 6.755 billion baht would be required.
The source said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob is expected to ask the Cabinet during the weekly meeting on Tuesday to approve the request for the additional budget.
The project was approved by the Cabinet on July 14, 2015 to construct a 196-kilometre-long motorway linking Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya to Saraburi province and to Nakhon Ratchasima province.
The project was approved with an initial budget of 84.6 billion baht and the project was divided into 40 parts. Construction started in 2016 and so far, 24 parts have been completed.
The source said the remaining 16 parts have not been done because construction was hampered with issues related to the geology of the areas, requiring new designs for the pending parts. The conditions of the areas have changed since the initial project survey in 2018, the source explained.
The source said the designs had to be changed to respond to public utilities in the area as well public complaints.
Parts of the motorway, which have been done, are expected to be open for public testing late next year. The toll gate system is expected to be tested in 2024 and the entire motorway route will be opened to traffic in 2025.