Prawit heading to Krabi next week to inspect water-management projects

Prawit is scheduled to preside over a meeting on water management with the Office of National Water Resources, Royal Irrigation Department and the Agricultural Land Reform Office at City Hall in Krabi’s Muang district.

The Office of Agricultural Economics is also expected to present the local palm oil situation at the meeting.

Also on Prawit’s itinerary is a visit to the Khlong Haeng reservoir and Ban Song Phraek community’s water-resource development for agriculture. He is also set to hand out Sor Por Kor 4-01 title deeds for agricultural land to eligible members of the public.