Thailand draws 4.6m tourists in first 8 months before high season

However, the number is still less than half of the 10 million arrivals targeted by TAT this year, with only four months left.

The TAT has placed its hope on a tourist surge in the last three months of the year, Thailand’s high season, aiming to draw at least 1 million visitors per month.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Friday that Thailand saw 4,635,418 international arrivals between January 1 and August 31.