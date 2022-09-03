Thailand hit by La Niña, but no storms to cause huge floods like 2011: TMD
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has dismissed speculation that Thailand will see a repeat of the great floods of 2011 due to weather conditions so far this year.
Chompharee Chomphurat, TMD’s director-general, said on Friday that Thailand was hit by major floods in 2011 due to the La Niña phenomenon, which made the rainy season arrive sooner than usual. This was made worse by five storms that had hit Thailand that year, increasing the average rainfall by 27 per cent.
“The La Niña phenomenon has also taken place this year, resulting in rains arriving sooner than expected,” she said. “However, Thailand has not been directly hit by storms this year, while the average rainfall so far has been recorded 21 per cent above the normal amount.”
The department estimates that there will be around 10 per cent more rainfall than usual, rising slightly from 8 per cent more last year.
Chompharee said the weather is not the only cause for flooding, water-management strategies also play a key role. Several agencies in Thailand have learned their lesson from the 2011 floods and are therefore better prepared this year. Measures that have been implemented include accelerating the release of water from dams into the Gulf of Thailand during low tide and unblocking waterways near flood-prone areas.
She added that this year, only Ma-on and Mulan storms have touched Thailand in August, while the Hinnamnor typhoon will only hit Japan and South Korea with no direct impact on Thailand.
“However, the typhoon will strengthen the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf next week. Heavy rains and gusty winds are forecast across Thailand from September 5-8 in about 60-80 per cent of the areas,” she said.
“People should not panic over rumours and fake news and only follow the latest updates from the department at https://www.tmd.go.th or hotline 1182,” Chompharee added.