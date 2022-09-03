background-defaultbackground-default
Thai team wins eco contest with microbe-made biodegradable plastic

SATURDAY, September 03, 2022
THE NATION

A team of scientists from Thailand has won the top prize at an international eco-competition by harnessing microbes to manufacture biodegradable plastics.

The Mahidol University team was competing against 101 teams from China, Taiwan, India, Thailand and Vietnam in the semi-finals of the 8th Delta International Smart & Green Manufacturing Contest (Delta Cup).

Fifteen teams made it through to the final of the online competition last month, where the Thai team triumphed with their entry in the “Green Manufacturing” category.

Thai team wins eco contest with microbe-made biodegradable plastic Team Gaia from Mahidol University won the grand prize for their “Carbon Polymerising System”. The team developed an automated microbial system that transforms carbon dioxide into biodegradable plastics called Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB). The system removes excess carbon in the atmosphere to create environmentally friendly plastics which biodegrade in a matter of days and leave no waste at the end of their lifecycle.

Two other teams from Thailand also won prizes in the contest.

Team Olo Plus from Kasetsart University won second prize in the "Energy-saving Machines" category with their “Re-electric Warehouse” project.

The team invented a system that converts the vibrations of industrial machinery into electric power. The power is then used to transport goods by conveyor to warehouses.

Team F-Embedded from Burapha University also won a second prize, this time in the "Green Living" category, with their “Smart Green Living” project.

The project helps to control a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system by collecting data on occupants’ usage and the building's electricity usage.

The data is analysed by artificial intelligence to maximise the energy-saving efficiency of the HVAC according to the number of people in the building.

The Delta Cup is held every year by Delta Electronics (Thailand) as a way of seeking talent and innovation in eco-friendly technology.

