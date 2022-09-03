Thai team wins eco contest with microbe-made biodegradable plastic

Fifteen teams made it through to the final of the online competition last month, where the Thai team triumphed with their entry in the “Green Manufacturing” category.

Team Gaia from Mahidol University won the grand prize for their “Carbon Polymerising System”. The team developed an automated microbial system that transforms carbon dioxide into biodegradable plastics called Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB). The system removes excess carbon in the atmosphere to create environmentally friendly plastics which biodegrade in a matter of days and leave no waste at the end of their lifecycle.

Two other teams from Thailand also won prizes in the contest.

Team Olo Plus from Kasetsart University won second prize in the "Energy-saving Machines" category with their “Re-electric Warehouse” project.