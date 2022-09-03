Olympic champ Panipak wins World Taekwondo Grand Prix gold
Olympic champion Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit added another medal to her trophy cabinet with gold at the 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix.
Competing in Paris at the second of four Grand Prix events this year, Panipak won through to the 49kg final on Friday. She faced a daunting challenge in the showdown, going up against 2022 European Champion Merve Dinçel. However, the in-form Thai made short work of her Turkish opponent, winning the final 2-0 with a score of 6-0 and 11-6.
The victory also saw Panipak earn crucial qualifying points for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
She missed the opening Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome earlier this year due to her tight competition schedule.
The third series of the Grand Prix will be held in Manchester, UK from October 21 to 23, followed by the Wuxi 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in China from December 12 to 13.
Panipak was congratulated on winning the gold by government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri. He praised her performance after she made the weight at 49kg despite recently competing in the 53kg category.
“[The government] also urges Thais all over the country to encourage Thai athletes in other competitions”, Anucha said.