Olympic champ Panipak wins World Taekwondo Grand Prix gold

The victory also saw Panipak earn crucial qualifying points for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

She missed the opening Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome earlier this year due to her tight competition schedule.

The third series of the Grand Prix will be held in Manchester, UK from October 21 to 23, followed by the Wuxi 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in China from December 12 to 13.

Panipak was congratulated on winning the gold by government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri. He praised her performance after she made the weight at 49kg despite recently competing in the 53kg category.