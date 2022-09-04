Get-rich-quick schemes, dubious job offers still going viral on social media

The top 10 fake reports shared on social media from last Friday to Thursday were:

1. Healthy teenagers' blood pressure should be 120/80 and 140/90 for the elderly.

2. The Thai Meteorological Department predicts the Lionrock and Kompasu storms will hit 29 provinces.

3. People can apply for Government Savings Bank (GSB) loans worth up to 300,000 via Line application.

4. People can register on Line for loans of 5,000 to 300,000 baht from GSB and Krungthai Bank (KTB).

5. The GSB grants monthly loans.

6. KTB lets people apply for loans worth five times their income via the Line application.

7. Facebook and Line invite people to invest in high-profit schemes under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s supervision.

8. Text messages from the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation encouraging people to apply for loans online.

9. Drinking cold-pressed coconut oil helps balance the body and relieve muscular pain.

10. The Islamic Bank of Thailand recruits staff via Facebook.

People can provide clues or report fake news via the Anti-Fake News Centre’s website https://www.antifakenewscenter.com, Twitter https://twitter.com/AFNCThailand, Line account @antifakenewscenter or call the Government Contact Centre’s 1111 hotline extension 87.