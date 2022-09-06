Kids among 51 Rohingya rescued after boat breaks down off Satun

They were rescued from the sea and brought ashore for questioning by immigration police. The Rohingya told police they had set sail from Rakhine state in Myanmar bound for Indonesia. They said their boat was overloaded with passengers and suffered damage after encountering stormy weather.

Thai immigration officials then extended their search after receiving information that more Rohingya were stranded off Satun. Another 41 Rohingya were discovered abandoned on a small island off the coast of Thung Wa district. The group comprised 31 men, eight women and two children, all reportedly suffering from hunger and dehydration. The group was given food and drinks.

Police are investigating whether both groups came from the same boat and if they were dumped by human-traffickers.