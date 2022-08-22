All eyes on Constitutional Court as petition seeks ruling on PM

Earlier, opposition MPs had submitted the petition to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai to forward it to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on whether Prayut, on Wednesday, would complete his eight-year term as PM as stipulated by the current Constitution.

The Constitutional Court is scheduled to hold a weekly meeting on Wednesday. It is not known if the court would take up the petition for consideration that day.

If the court decides to consider the petition, it also will have to make a decision on whether to suspend Prayut from duty pending a ruling on the petition.