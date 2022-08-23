Gig worker union proposed by Thai Sang Thai party

Thuntee said he had invited freelancers in 11 occupations to vote to establish a union for gig workers at https://www.d-vote.com/thuntee/95.

He explained that the economic situation is worsening, with Thailand’s GDP growth now the lowest in Asean. The country was also lacking new investment and could not compete with neighbouring countries in exports.

He added that Thailand faces a labour shortage crisis as society ages, while people are being hit by rising manufacturing and living costs because of Covid-19 and high interest rates.

Small organisations and workers were the first to suffer, said Thuntee, so the solution was to support them by raising their income, reducing their costs, and empowering their stability through technology and innovations.