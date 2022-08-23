Prayut cancels meeting with envoy amid protests outside Government House
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha left Government House after chairing a weekly Cabinet meeting and cancelled a meeting with an envoy apparently to avoid confrontation with protesters outside.
Prayut declined to speak to reporters while leaving.
He was scheduled to meet the Vatican's ambassador to Thailand, Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam, at 3pm. The archbishop was to make a courtesy call to say goodbye after completing his tenure as Vatican ambassador.
The government spokespersons' team informed reporters that the meeting between Prayut and the Vatican envoy was cancelled.
A small group of protesters started rallying at the Chamai Maruchet Bridge near Government House in the morning to demand that Prayut step down. The group and larger groups of protesters were expected to rally in front of Government House at 5pm.
Police told reporters to leave Government House by 3pm as larger groups of protesters were expected to surround the seat of the government in the evening.
The protesters claimed Prayut has reached the eight-year limit of his tenure.