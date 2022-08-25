Prawit has series of immediate tasks as caretaker PM

At 10am, Prawit was scheduled to preside over the national disaster warning system executive committee via video conference at the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district.

Prawit was later scheduled to meet Organisation of Islamic Cooperation secretary-general Hissein Brahim Taha, who is visiting Thailand as a guest of the Foreign Ministry, at Government House in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

Prawit is expected to preside over a Defence Council meeting, even though Prayut is allowed to handle the task as defence minister.