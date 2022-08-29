Prayut inaugurates Defence and Security exhibition

Prayut declined to talk to reporters who tried to ask him how he was doing since his suspension as PM by the Constitutional Court.

On Wednesday, the court voted unanimously to accept the opposition’s petition for deliberation on whether the PM’s maximum eight-year tenure, as stipulated by the Constitution, should be deemed to have ended on August 24. The court also voted 5:4 to suspend him from PM’s duties.

In his opening speech, Prayut thanked foreign ambassadors, envoys, chiefs of foreign armed forces, and defence industry operators for joining the defence technologies’ exhibition.

Prayut said the Defence and Security exhibition was among crucial defence technology fairs in Asia where armaments and defence technologies were on show.

Prayut said he would like to thank defence ministers, ambassadors and chiefs of armed forces of allied nations for taking part in the event. He also thanked weapons makers from abroad for joining the show.