Constitutional Court judges to deliberate Prayut’s defence on Thursday

The court suspended Prayut from duty as prime minister after accepting a petition from the opposition for a ruling on whether Prayut might have completed his eight-year term limit. The petition pointed out that Prayut had become the prime minister on August 23, 2014 following the coup and the 2017 charter sets an eight-year limit on the PM’s term.

But Prayut’s defence team has argued that the “prime minister”, to face the eight-year limit, must be one appointed by the House of Representatives elected under the current charter. They pointed out that Prayut had assumed the premiership on June 9, 2019, following the general election in March that year so his eight-year term would be reached in 2027.

The source said if the judges considered on Thursday that they had enough information to make a ruling, the court would schedule a date for announcing a decision. Normally, the court would spend at lest 15 days for considering the information.

But if the court wants more information, the court will defer its ruling until it gets all the information it wants, the source added.

The source added that the court on Thursday might also consider dismissing the petition about Nipon’s status now that he has quit as deputy interior minister.