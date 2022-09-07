Over 50% of Suan Dusit Poll respondents feel Parliament likely to be dissolved

The intensity of the current political situation forced 50.45 per cent of respondents to closely follow the situation, while 53.92 per cent said there was a possibility of Parliament dissolution, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, 52.75 per cent felt opposition parties would gain an advantage in the next general election, while 56.56 per cent believed there would be more vote buying.

Most respondents said political parties’ promises and candidate personality are factors that would influence their decision during voting, while 68.29 per cent felt the political situation would intensify.

Asked what they would most like to see, 24.35 per cent of respondents said they want politicians to work for the country and its people, 19.56 per cent said fair competition, 18.27 per cent felt there must be cooperation among parties, 16.61 per cent wanted transparent politicians, and 13.28 per cent said they preferred strong leadership.