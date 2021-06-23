Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Indian Olympic body criticizes Tokyo committee over restrictions on athletes

NEW DELHI — The Indian Olympic Association has sent a written protest to the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, saying that placing strict regulations on athletes from India and its neighboring countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is “unfair and discriminatory,” several Indian media organizations have reported.

The organizing committee has indicated that it will ask athletes from the regions where the Indian, or Delta, coronavirus variant is prevalent not to engage in practices with Olympians and Paralympians from other countries and regions for the first three days after entering Japan.

The Indian side has expressed concern that such restrictions will affect the athletes in terms of preparing for their events and even their meals.

Published : June 23, 2021

By : Sho Komine/The Japan News/ANN

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.