Indian Olympic body criticizes Tokyo committee over restrictions on athletes

The organizing committee has indicated that it will ask athletes from the regions where the Indian, or Delta, coronavirus variant is prevalent not to engage in practices with Olympians and Paralympians from other countries and regions for the first three days after entering Japan.
The Indian side has expressed concern that such restrictions will affect the athletes in terms of preparing for their events and even their meals.
Published : June 23, 2021
By : Sho Komine/The Japan News/ANN
